On November 16, 2021, Judge Albright denied Defendants' motion to stay in ACQIS LLC v. MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., et al. The case will continue as scheduled.

ACQIS LLC is a Texas-based owner of patents related to computer technologies that employs serial transmission along low-voltage differential signal (LVDS) channels. In late 2020, ACQIS alleged that MiTAC Computing and Holdings - a Taiwan-based computer manufacturer and seller - directly and/or indirectly infringed these patents through the manufacture, sale, and importation of computer products made abroad using ACQIS's patented processes. ACQIS also alleged that MiTAC induced third parties to infringe in the process.

In August 2021, Defendants moved the court to stay the proceeding. In their motion, Defendants pointed to the fact that ACQIS was already engaged in multiple cases related to the same technology in both the Federal Circuit (ACQIS LLC v. EMC Corp.) and the Eastern District of Texas (ACQIS LLC v. Samsung Elec. Co. Ltd., et al.). Thus, Defendants argued that a stay was necessary to avoid re-litigating issues that the two jurisdictions might fully address in the meantime. Nevertheless, Judge Albright denied the motion.

In a succinct order, Albright found that "a stay would prejudice Plaintiff more than any hardship inequity would befall Defendants. Furthermore, a stay will not preserve judicial resources. Should the Federal Circuit address the appeal during the course of this litigation, the Court can make the necessary modification or hear pre-trial arguments concerning the claim construction."

Winston & Strawn Law Clerk Zachary Bass also contributed to this blog post.

