Overview of Subject Matter Eligibility Challenges

Computer-based inventions - especially in the machine learning (ML), bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence (AI) fields - are susceptible to subject matter eligibility challenges. Subject matter eligibility challenges may prevent a patent application from being granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and may even be asserted to invalidate a patent post-grant. Subject matter eligibility challenges include categorizing the computer-related invention as an abstract idea, which includes mental processes (concepts capable of being performed on pen and paper), methods of organizing human activity (such as managing interactions between persons), and mathematical concepts.

In recent years, the Federal Circuit has implemented a multi-step test to determine whether patent claims would survive a subject matter eligibility challenge. In some cases, the Federal Circuit has upheld the validity of claims reciting an abstract idea when the claims integrate the abstract idea into a practical application or recite additional elements that amount to significantly more than the abstract idea. Similarly, the USPTO implements a similar multi-step test with various guidelines to determine whether patent claims in an application will survive a subject matter eligibility rejection. Nevertheless, 101 jurisprudence remains unsettled in regards to the key determining criteria and is continually evolving with new guidelines and emerging case law. As a result, the fate of bioinformatics and machine learning-based patents and patent applications remains uncertain.

As we previously discussed in Patenting Considerations for Artificial Intelligence in Biotech and Synthetic Biology Part 1, computer-based applications for inventions covering a gamut of life science disciplines - from sequencing and functional genomics to drug design, discovery, and testing - have realized tremendous benefits due to the use of machine learning and AI. But the patent rights protecting these advanced inventions are susceptible to the same subject matter eligibility vulnerabilities mentioned above.

Subject Matter Eligibility Challenges in AI and Bioinformatics

Many ML, bioinformatics, and AI patents face an uphill battle for patentability due to the use of computer systems and algorithms, and the rapidly evolving law surrounding subject matter eligibility. These computation-heavy areas face subject matter eligibility challenges, especially for their ML features or proximity to mathematical calculations.

For example, the Federal Circuit issued a decision that manifests the troubling eligibility landscape in the fields of machine learning and bioinformatics. In In re Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior Univ., No. 2020-1288 (Fed. Cir. Mar. 25, 2021), the Federal Circuit affirmed the rejection of the patentability of claims directed to computerized methods to generate genetic data. Here, Stanford sought to patent claims directed to a "computerized method for inferring haplotype phase in a collection of unrelated individuals" that created "new data" with the use of specific rules and machine learning techniques. These machine learning techniques included steps such as building a data structure describing a Hidden Markov Model, repeatedly randomly modifying at least one of the imputed initial haplotype phases, and automatically replacing an imputed haplotype phase. Id. at 4-5.

The Federal Circuit held that the claims did not "involve practical, technological improvements extending beyond improving the accuracy of a mathematically calculated statistical prediction." Id. at 10. Additionally, the Federal Circuit found that "the recited steps of receiving, extracting, and storing data amount to well-known, routine, and conventional steps taken when executing a mathematical algorithm on a regular computer," and the claims recite generic computer components that were in no way "specialized." Id. at 12. As such, Stanford's patent application for its computerized method for inferring haplotype phase did not get granted as a patent. At the time of publication, the court proceedings have terminated for this patent application.

As previously discussed here and here, there are a number of ways to mitigate the likelihood of a subject matter eligibility rejection. For example, an effective drafting technique includes adding explicit descriptions in the specification that identifies specific industries or applications where the AI may be particularly useful and explaining AI's advantages over existing systems and processes.

In this article, we discuss another technique that includes drafting a patent application for placement into a specific art unit, which is possibly one of the most important drafting considerations that few patent practitioners think about. This article provides insight to USPTO art units to reduce the likelihood of abstract idea attacks in the first place for your ML, bioinformatics, AI, and computational patent.

Art Units Covering Technologies Related to AI and Bioinformatics

The USPTO assigns each U.S. patent application to one of many art units, which are organizational units of technology subclasses. Some art units at the USPTO may behave more aggressively than others in asserting subject matter eligibility challenges. Let's look at art units 1631 and 2129 to compare the aggressiveness of different art units and their assertiveness relating to subject matter eligibility challenges.