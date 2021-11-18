United States:
Deposition Exhibits Allowed With Sur-Replies (Sometimes)
18 November 2021
Jones Day
Under the Board's rules, a patent owner gets to have the
last word in a PTAB proceeding by filing a sur-reply to the
petitioner's reply. Sur-replies may only respond to
arguments raised in the reply, and the "sur-reply . may not be
accompanied by new evidence other than deposition transcripts of
the cross-examination of any reply witness." 37 C.F.R.
§ 42.23(b). Recent decisions by PTAB panels have
clarified the conditions under which a patent owner may submit
exhibits that were introduced at deposition with a sur-reply.
Read the full article at ptablitigationblog.com.
