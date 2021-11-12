United States:
Prosecution Pointer 302
12 November 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO posted a notice announcing the establishment
of an email address (PCTHelp@uspto.gov) for submitting inquiries
regarding the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and the procedures
applicable to international applications filed under the PCT and
U.S. national stage applications submitted under 35 U.S.C. §
371. The email address will be effective January 1, 2022, for one
year on a pilot basis.
