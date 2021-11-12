ARTICLE

The USPTO posted a notice announcing the establishment of an email address (PCTHelp@uspto.gov) for submitting inquiries regarding the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and the procedures applicable to international applications filed under the PCT and U.S. national stage applications submitted under 35 U.S.C. § 371. The email address will be effective January 1, 2022, for one year on a pilot basis.

