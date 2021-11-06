United States:
Prosecution Pointer 301
06 November 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The next quarterly meeting of the USPTO's Patent
Public Advisory Committee is November 18, 2021, directed to a
review of policies, performance, budget, and user fees. A link to
the agenda can be found here.
