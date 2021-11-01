ARTICLE

Attorneys from Winston & Strawn and the firm's strategic partner YuandaWinston are recurring guests on the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology's (BCLT) podcast, BCLT's Expert Series. During each episode, BCLT's Executive Director Wayne Stacy interviews law and tech specialists to discuss current cases and recent decisions regarding antitrust and regulation, product development, content development and platforms, privacy and cybersecurity, technology and society, and brand protection.

Find the full list of Winston & Strawn and YuandaWinston episodes below:

China's Updated Privacy Framework: What Should You Be Thinking About?

China is poised to significantly update its current data-protection framework with a key new law: the PRC Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). These new regulations will undoubtedly impact multinationals operating in the PRC. YuandaWinston Partner Carol Sun recently explained what you should start thinking about now.

Listen to the episode here.

Does Arthrex matter?

Arthrex grabbed headlines, but will it actually be a useful tool for PTAB oversight? Will the USPTO Director be willing to take a hard look at PTAB decisions? And what can we expect from a new Director? Winston & Strawn Attorneys Nimalka Wickramasekera and Juan Yaquian recently addressed this topic.

Listen to the episode here.

Words Matter: What Traps Await Those Who Are Sloppy With Environmental and ESG Disclosures?

With the SEC evaluating new disclosure regulations and companies already being held responsible for sloppy ESG statements, in-house attorneys cannot afford to look past their environmental and ESG statements. What does the future hold? And what traps are already waiting for you? Winston & Strawn Attorneys Jonathan Brightbill and Jennifer Porter discuss how these issues impact tech companies.

Listen to the episode here.

