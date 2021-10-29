In Mobility Workx, LLC v. Unified Patents, LLC, the Federal Circuit in a split decision concluded that Mobility Workx, LLC's constitutional challenges to structure and funding of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") are without merit, but remanded the case to the Acting Director to determine whether to grant rehearing in view of the decision in United States v. Arthrex, Inc., 141 S. Ct. 1970 (U.S. 2021).

Read the full article at ptablitigationblog.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.