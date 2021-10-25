United States:
Beyond The Holding – A Nuanced Look At The Federal Circuit's Patent Decisions (Podcast)
25 October 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law &
Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a bi-weekly podcast
addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.
In this week's episode, Seth Lloyd, Associate in Morrison
& Foerster's Appellate + Supreme Court Practice and Wayne
Stacy, Berkeley Law & Technology Center's (BCLT) Executive
Director discuss:
- Alternative rationales, attorney fees, and NDAs – what do
recent cases say about these issues?
- Can parties contract away their rights to file an IPR?
- What can a party expect when it fails to appeal an alternative
rationale?
