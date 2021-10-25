ARTICLE

United States: Beyond The Holding – A Nuanced Look At The Federal Circuit's Patent Decisions (Podcast)

Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a bi-weekly podcast addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.

In this week's episode, Seth Lloyd, Associate in Morrison & Foerster's Appellate + Supreme Court Practice and Wayne Stacy, Berkeley Law & Technology Center's (BCLT) Executive Director discuss:

Alternative rationales, attorney fees, and NDAs – what do recent cases say about these issues?

Can parties contract away their rights to file an IPR?

What can a party expect when it fails to appeal an alternative rationale?

