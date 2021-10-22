United States:
Prosecution Pointer 299
22 October 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
WIPO has a web page that culminates the intellectual property
Offices' closed dates by the respective Offices. They are
then expanded and updated with subsequent information received by
the International Bureau. A link can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
An Invalidated Patent Still Qualifies As 102(e) Art
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
On May 28, 2021, the Federal Circuit found obvious the claims of a patent directed to telepharmacy, describing a process allowing a pharmacist to remotely supervise and approve the work of non-pharmacists in filling drug orders.