United States:
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS, Episode 11 — Can Our Creations Also Create? The DABUS AI System As A Named Inventor
DABUS Architect Dr. Stephen Thaler and Professor Ryan
Abbott Discuss Artificial Intelligence Systems as Patent
Inventors
Dr. Stephen Thaler, the architect of the artificial intelligence
system known as DABUS, the first AI system to be named as an
inventor on a patent, joins Professor Ryan Abbott of the Artificial Inventor Project, and Mintz IP
attorney Drew DeVoogd for this episode of the
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast. Patent
applications with DABUS as a named inventor have been filed in 17
jurisdictions. Thus far, South Africa and Australia have issued
patents naming DABUS as the inventor, and appeals are pending in
the United Kingdom and the United States following
rejections.
Dr. Thaler and Professor Abbott join Drew to discuss, among other
things:
|
- The impetus for the Artificial Inventor Project
- Their reasons for founding the Artificial Inventor Project
- The intersection of economics and public policy in recognizing
AI systems as inventors
- Criticisms of treating AI systems as patent inventors
- The development of consciousness in AI systems
- Did DABUS cry when Bambi's mother was shot?
- The challenges associated with the law attempting to keep pace
with technology
Click below to listen to the podcast.
You can find EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual
Property
wherever you follow your favorite podcasts.
