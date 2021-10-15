ARTICLE

The USPTO extended the After-Final Consideration Pilot 2.0 (AFCP 2.0) to September 30, 2022. The AFCP 2.0 program is part of the USPTO's efforts for compact prosecution and to increase collaboration between examiners and stakeholders. AFCP 2.0 authorizes additional time for examiners to search and/or consider responses after final rejection. Additionally, under AFCP 2.0, examiners can also use the additional time to schedule and conduct an interview to discuss the results of their search and/or consideration with the stakeholder.

