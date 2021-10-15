United States:
Prosecution Pointer 298
15 October 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO extended the After-Final Consideration Pilot 2.0 (AFCP
2.0) to September 30, 2022. The AFCP 2.0 program is part of the
USPTO's efforts for compact prosecution and to increase
collaboration between examiners and stakeholders. AFCP 2.0
authorizes additional time for examiners to search and/or consider
responses after final rejection. Additionally, under AFCP 2.0,
examiners can also use the additional time to schedule and conduct
an interview to discuss the results of their search and/or
consideration with the stakeholder.
