United States:
Federal Circuit Shuts The Door On Alarm.com's Attempt To Overcome § 325(d) Denial Through "Repackaged" Ex Parte Reexamination Request
14 October 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In In re Vivint, Inc., No.
20-1992 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 29, 2021), the Federal Circuit vacated
a PTAB decision upholding an examiner's rejection of all claims
in Vivint's patent following ex parte reexamination.
While the ex parte reexamination request presented a
substantial new question of patentability, the Court held that the
USPTO abused its discretion when it granted a reexamination request
that was nearly identical to an IPR petition that it had previously
denied due to Alarm.com's abusive filing practices. For a more
detailed analysis of this case, please see Finnegan's At the PTAB
blog.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
An Invalidated Patent Still Qualifies As 102(e) Art
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
On May 28, 2021, the Federal Circuit found obvious the claims of a patent directed to telepharmacy, describing a process allowing a pharmacist to remotely supervise and approve the work of non-pharmacists in filling drug orders.