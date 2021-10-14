In In re Vivint, Inc., No. 20-1992 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 29, 2021), the Federal Circuit vacated a PTAB decision upholding an examiner's rejection of all claims in Vivint's patent following ex parte reexamination. While the ex parte reexamination request presented a substantial new question of patentability, the Court held that the USPTO abused its discretion when it granted a reexamination request that was nearly identical to an IPR petition that it had previously denied due to Alarm.com's abusive filing practices. For a more detailed analysis of this case, please see Finnegan's At the PTAB blog.

