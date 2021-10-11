ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Cautionary Tale: Commercializing ‘Street Cred' Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Over the past year, I've carefully followed the increase in litigation brought by artists against retailers...

An Invalidated Patent Still Qualifies As 102(e) Art Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP On May 28, 2021, the Federal Circuit found obvious the claims of a patent directed to telepharmacy, describing a process allowing a pharmacist to remotely supervise and approve the work of non-pharmacists in filling drug orders.

Federal Circuit Clarifies That There Is Not A Heightened Standard For Willful Infringement Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP In SRI Int'l, Inc. v. Cisco Sys., Inc., No. 2020-1685 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 28, 2021), the Federal Circuit reinstated the jury's willful infringement verdict and restored the district court's award of enhanced damages.

FDA Seeks To Deepen Engagement With USPTO On Pharmaceutical Patents Arnold & Porter On September 10, 2021, the Acting Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Janet Woodcock, published a letter to the US Patent and Trademark Office.