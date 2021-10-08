United States:
10 Years Later: Reflecting On The America Invents Act (Podcast)
08 October 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the America Invents Act
(AIA), Finnegan partners Arpita Bhattacharyya and Tim McAnulty reflect on the
legislation's legacy and discuss some of the legal challenges
that remain unresolved.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
