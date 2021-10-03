United States:
PTAB's Bait-And-Switch Violated The APA
03 October 2021
Jones Day
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In Baker Hughes Oilfield v. Hirshfeld,
the Federal Circuit held that the PTAB violated the Administrative
Procedure Act ("APA") by finding certain instituted
claims obvious on grounds it had indicated in its institution that
it would not consider. The appeal arose from IPR proceedings
filed by Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. against U.S. Patent No.
9,080,439 ("the '439 patent") owned by Baker Hughes
Oilfield.
Read the full article at
ptablitigationblog.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
The Effect Of Proposed Legislative Reform At The ITC
Haug Partners
Last week, for the second time in two years, members of the House of Representatives proposed legislation limiting the ability of certain entities to file complaints for unfair trade practices...