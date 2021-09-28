The Federal Circuit rejected a bid by cloud infrastructure company Densify to revive a jury's patent infringement verdict against Morrison & Foerster client VMware, Inc.

After Cirba obtained a Delaware jury verdict of infringement of two patents in January 2020, VMware successfully moved to dismiss Cirba for lack of standing and for a new trial. Cirba then filed a petition for a writ of mandamus in the Federal Circuit, asking it to direct Judge Stark to vacate his rulings. The Federal Circuit denied Cirba's petition.

The Morrison & Foerster appellate team representing VMware, Inc. was led by Deanne Maynard, with help from Brian Matsui and Michael Qian. The IP litigation team is led by Michael Jacobs and Richard Hung.

