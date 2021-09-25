ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Ownership Of Inventions By Former Employers: Lessons After Bio-Rad v. ITC Proskauer Rose LLP The situation is familiar: an employee leaves one company to go work for another, or perhaps to found her own start-up. She may be working on the same problems that she faced at her former workplace, and in the same technological space.

Predictably Part 2: Merck Overcomes Obviousness Challenge At The PTAB Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck") recently overcame an obviousness challenge at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") under pre-AIA law to U.S. Pat. No. 7,326,708.

Belcher Pharmaceuticals' Patent Held Unenforceable By The Federal Circuit Haug Partners The Federal Circuit published a precedential decision on September 1, 2021 regarding the unenforceability of a pharmaceutical patent due to inequitable conduct.

TTABlog Test: How Did These Three Section 2(e)(1) Mere Descriptiveness Appeals Turn Out? Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. The TTAB recently ruled on the appeals from the three Section 2(e)(1) mere descriptiveness refusals summarized below. Let's see how you do with them. Answer will be found in the first comment.

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries