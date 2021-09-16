United States:
Prosecution Pointer 294
16 September 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
WIPO's PCT legal and User Relations Division is
offering a webinar on September 23, 2021, entitled "Mastering
Priority Claims in PCT applications." A link to the online
registration can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Disclaimers And Unitary Marks
Cowan Liebowitz & Latman PC
When can the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office require you to make a disclaimer in your application to register a mark, what does it mean, and when can you resist doing so?
Game Changer
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On 1 July 2021, the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) adopted a new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy1 for college athletes, forever altering the college athletics landscape.
Does Arthrex Matter?
Winston & Strawn LLP
Arthrex grabbed headlines, but will it actually be a useful tool for PTAB oversight.
Objective Indicia Of Nonobviousness Overturns PTAB Decision
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Campbell Soup Co. v. Gamon Plus, Inc., Nos. 20-2344 and 21-1019 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 19, 2021), the Federal Circuit reversed the Final Written Decisions in two IPRs on design patents...