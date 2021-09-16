ARTICLE

On September 8, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Video Security Equipment and Systems, Related Software, Components Thereof, and Products Containing Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1281).

By way of background, this investigation is based on an August 9, 2021 complaint filed by Motorola Solutions, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois; Avigilon Corporation of Canada; Avigilon Fortress Corporation of Canada; Avigilon Patent Holding 1 Corporation of Canada; and Avigilon Technologies Corporation of Canada (collectively, "Complainants") alleging a violation of section 337 by Respondent Verkada Inc. of San Mateo, California ("Verkada") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain video security equipment and systems, related software, components thereof, and products containing same by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,868,912 ("the '912 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 10,726,312 ("the '312 patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 8,508,607 ("the '607 patent").

According to the complaint, the '912 patent generally is directed to a video security system that, for example, monitors a location for security purposes; the '312 patent generally is directed to identifying objects of interest in video within a video security system; and the '607 patent generally is directed to programmable cameras for configurable security systems. The accused products include Verkada's Dome Series, Mini Series, Bullet Series, Fisheye Series, and D-Series internet protocol ("IP") security camera devices. Complainants are requesting that the Commission issue limited exclusion orders and permanent cease-and-desist orders directed to Verkada. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will not participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that he will preside in the investigation.

