On August 27, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Radio Frequency Transmission Devices and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1278).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a July 28, 2021 complaint (as amended) filed by Zebra Technologies Corporation of Lincolnshire, Illinois ("Zebra") alleging a violation of section 337 by Respondent OnAsset Intelligence, Inc. of Irving, Texas ("OnAsset") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain radio frequency transmission devices and components thereof by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 6,895,219 ("the '219 patent") and U.S. Patent No. 7,683,788 ("the '788 patent").

According to the complaint, the '219 patent is directed to systems and methods for transmission using multiple communications standards by a single device, and the '788 patent is directed to apparatuses and methods that related to reading of electronic tags such as radio-frequency identification ("RFID") or Bluetooth tags. The accused products are RF transmission devices and components thereof that are used to track cargo, including OnAsset's Sentry 500 FlightSafe® tracking device, and the Sentinel 100 and 100P sensor tags, the Sentinel 100L logger tag, and the Sentinel 100A anchor tag. Zebra is requesting that the Commission issue limited exclusion orders and permanent cease-and-desist orders directed to OnAsset. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will not participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that ALJ Clark S. Cheney will preside in the investigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.