Prosecution Pointer 293
09 September 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO extended the deadline for submitting comments
on the state of patent eligibility jurisprudence, and its effect on
investment and innovation in the US, to October 15, 2021. The
Federal Register Notice requesting comments was published on July
19, 2021, and a link can be found here.
