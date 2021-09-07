Arthrex grabbed headlines, but will it actually be a useful tool for PTAB oversight? Will the USPTO Director be willing to take a hard look at PTAB decisions? And what can we expect from a new Director? Winston & Strawn Attorneys Nimalka Wickramasekera and Juan Yaquian recently addressed this topic.

Listen to the episode here.

