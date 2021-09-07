United States:
Does Arthrex Matter?
07 September 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Arthrex grabbed headlines, but will it actually be a useful tool
for PTAB oversight? Will the USPTO Director be willing to take a
hard look at PTAB decisions? And what can we expect from a new
Director? Winston & Strawn Attorneys Nimalka Wickramasekera and
Juan Yaquian recently addressed this topic.
Listen to the episode here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Game Changer
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On 1 July 2021, the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) adopted a new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy1 for college athletes, forever altering the college athletics landscape.
Objective Indicia Of Nonobviousness Overturns PTAB Decision
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Campbell Soup Co. v. Gamon Plus, Inc., Nos. 20-2344 and 21-1019 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 19, 2021), the Federal Circuit reversed the Final Written Decisions in two IPRs on design patents...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries