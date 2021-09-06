On August 31, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Laptops, Desktops, Servers, Mobile Phones, Tablets, and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1280).

By way of background, this investigation is based on an August 2, 2021 complaint (as amended) filed by Sonrai Memory Ltd. of Ireland ("Sonrai") alleging a violation of section 337 by Respondents Amazon.Com, Inc. of Seattle, Washington; Dell Technologies Inc. of Round Rock, Texas; EMC Corporation of Round Rock, Texas; Lenovo Group Ltd. of China; Lenovo (United States) Inc. of Morrisville, North Carolina; Motorola Mobility LLC of Chicago, Illinois; LG Electronics Inc. of South Korea; LG Electronics USA, Inc. of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. of South Korea; and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain laptops, desktops, servers, mobile phones, tablets, and components thereof by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,159,766 ("the '766 Patent"); U.S. Patent No. 7,325,733 ("the '733 Patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 8,193,792 ("the '792 Patent").

According to the complaint, the '733 and '766 patents are directed to improved designs and methods for reducing power consumption in computer systems with embedded USB devices, and the '792 patent relates to power-saving digital circuits having both information processing and memory elements. The accused products include laptops, desktops, and servers with Windows Modern Standby, laptops and servers with Intel processors including Fully Integrated Voltage Regulators, and mobile phones and tablets that support Android Doze. Sonrai is requesting that the Commission issue limited exclusion orders and permanent cease-and-desist orders directed to Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that ALJ Cameron R. Elliot will preside in the investigation.

