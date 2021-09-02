United States:
Prosecution Pointer 292
02 September 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
On September 15, 2021, the USPTO is transitioning the
standalone Sponsorship tool and it will no longer be available.
Instead, the Sponsorship feature in the USPTO's Patent Center
can be used to view and manage support staff sponsorships for
EFS-web, Private PAIR, and Patent Center.
