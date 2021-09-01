United States:
Objective Indicia Of Nonobviousness Overturns PTAB Decision
01 September 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In Campbell Soup Co. v. Gamon Plus, Inc., Nos. 20-2344
and 21-1019 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 19, 2021), the Federal Circuit reversed
the Final Written Decisions in two IPRs on design patents,
concluding that the petitioner had not demonstrated the
unpatentability of the claims in view of objective indicia of
nonobviousness. Finnegan's At the PTAB Blog explains the
details of the decision.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Alice In 101-derland
Haug Partners
In a June 11, 2021 decision, Yu v. Apple Inc., a Federal Circuit panel issued a precedential decision, with a dissent, upholding the invalidation of patent claims to a digital camera on a motion to dismiss.
Date Of First Use Anywhere
Brown Rudnick LLP
There are two dates that must be specified in every trademark/service mark application. They are, the date of first use anywhere and the date of first use in commerce.