In Seabed Geosolutions (US) Inc. v. Magseis FF LLC (Fed. Cir. Aug. 11, 2021), the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded the PTAB's conclusion of nonobviousness, holding that the PTAB erred in relying "entirely on extrinsic evidence" to "alter the meaning" of a claim term where the intrinsic evidence was otherwise clear. Finnegan's At the PTAB Blog explains the details of the decision.

