United States:
Extrinsic Evidence Cannot Alter Meaning Of Claim Term Clearly Set Forth In Intrinsic
30 August 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Seabed Geosolutions (US) Inc. v. Magseis FF
LLC (Fed. Cir. Aug. 11, 2021), the Federal Circuit
vacated and remanded the PTAB's conclusion of nonobviousness,
holding that the PTAB erred in relying "entirely on extrinsic
evidence" to "alter the meaning" of a claim term
where the intrinsic evidence was otherwise clear.
Finnegan's At the PTAB Blog explains the details of
the decision.
