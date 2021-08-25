self

When popular television, movie, or comic book characters are recast into three-dimensional, bendable, transformable toys, what intellectual property considerations go into their design? This week the panel on IP Goes Pop! takes apart iconic action figures, past and present, to explore the patents, design patents, licensing, and other intellectual property surrounding these valued toys and collectibles.

Join Volpe Koenig Shareholders and co-hosts Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue, along with fellow Volpe Koenig Shareholder Randy Huis, as they explore the evolution of celebrated action figures and the intellectual property behind them. From the technological innovations involved in G.I. Joe's "Kung Fu Grip", to the Transformers action figures' unique ability to change from robot to animal to vehicle etc., each new wave of toys and characters brings with them new IP challenges and opportunities. But remember to keep them in the original packaging!

Timestamps:

2:10 Action Figures in Pop Culture

10:56 The IP of Action Figures

30:22 Value/Pricing of Antique Action Figures Today

32:03 Self Assembling Optimus Prime Toy

33:15 Final Thoughts

