United States:
Fintiv Does Not Apply To Remanded Decisions
17 August 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Samsung Electronics America, Inc. v. Prisua Engineering
Corp., IPR2017-01188, Paper 86 (PTAB Jan. 14,
2021).
Before: Parvis, White, McMillin.
In this decision on remand from the Federal Circuit, patent
owner moved to terminate the proceeding because, among other
reasons, a parallel district court litigation had proceeded to a
jury verdict upholding the validity of the challenged patent. The
patent owner argued that moving forward with this proceeding would
frustrate the purpose of providing an efficient substitute for
resolution of validity issues announced in precedential decisions
like NHK Spring and Fintiv.
The Board denied the motion because once instituted, a
petitioner is entitled to a final written decision. Since the
instant proceeding had already been instituted, NHK
Spring and Fintiv did not apply. In
addition, the Board denied the motion to terminate because the
parallel district court litigation was presently stayed pending
resolution of the IPR proceeding.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Embedding Images May Be Copyright Infringement After All
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Another bombshell has dropped. Is change coming? For over a decade, it was generally considered safe to include an image or a video on your website that was linked through to the social media...
"Shall Be" Language May Not Effectuate A Present Automatic Assignment Of Rights
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Omni MedSci, Inc., v. Apple Inc., Nos. 2020-1715, -1716 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 2, 2021), a divided Federal Circuit panel affirmed the district court's denial of Apple's motion to dismiss.
Anatomy Of A Beer Label: Part II
Husch Blackwell LLP
Aside from the regulatory requirements imposed on beer labels, as discussed in the Anatomy of a Beer Label: Part I post on COLAs, brewers should consider protecting the trademarks featured on their beer labels.
Why Obviousness-type Double Patent Analysis Isn't Obvious
Proskauer Rose LLP
Over the last seven years there has been commotion in Obviousness-type Double Patenting ("ODP") practice. One of the latest cases to spur a considerable amount of interest is Mitsubishi Tanabe Corp. v. Sandoz, Inc., ...