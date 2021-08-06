United States:
PTAB's Sua Sponte Claim Construction Without An Adequate Notice Is Improper
06 August 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In Qualcomm v. Intel, No. 2020-1589 (Fed.
Cir. July 27, 2021), the Federal Circuit vacated the PTAB's
Final Written Decision and remanded for further proceedings. The
Federal Circuit held that the PTAB violated Qualcomm's
procedural rights under the APA because it failed to provide
Qualcomm an adequate notice of, and an opportunity to respond to,
its sua sponte claim construction removing a
claim requirement that was agreed-upon by the parties.
Finnegan's At the PTAB Blog explains the details of
the decision.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Don't Write This Down!
Maschoff Brennan
My mentor used to tell a story about a patent attorney who, at the beginning of a meeting with clients would say "Everyone hold up your pencils."
Borat's Subsequent Litigation Lawsuit
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Sacha Baron Cohen is no stranger to litigation. The creator of the Borat, Ali G and other characters has been sued on several occasions. He has faced suits from unwitting participants in his films...