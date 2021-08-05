United States:
Prosecution Pointer 288
05 August 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO implemented a Fast-Track Pilot Program for
Appeals Related to COVID-19, under which an appellant may have
certain COVID-19-related ex parte appeals before the Patent Trial
and Appeal Board accorded fast-track status. Appellants file a
petition to request fast-track review of their COVID-19-related ex
parte appeal—i.e., an appeal of an application that claims a
product or process that is subject to an applicable FDA approval
for COVID–19 use. No petition fee is required. More
information on the Fast-Track Pilot Program for Appeals Related to
COVID-19 can be found
here.
