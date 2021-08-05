ARTICLE

The USPTO implemented a Fast-Track Pilot Program for Appeals Related to COVID-19, under which an appellant may have certain COVID-19-related ex parte appeals before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board accorded fast-track status. Appellants file a petition to request fast-track review of their COVID-19-related ex parte appeal—i.e., an appeal of an application that claims a product or process that is subject to an applicable FDA approval for COVID–19 use. No petition fee is required. More information on the Fast-Track Pilot Program for Appeals Related to COVID-19 can be found here.

