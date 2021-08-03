ARTICLE

After filing more than a dozen new cases in mid-June, XR Communications, LLC (d/b/a Vivato Technologies) was not done. Since then, the plaintiff has added suits against Dell (6:21-cv-00646), HP (6:21-cv-00694), and Microsoft (6:21-cv-00695) to those filed earlier against Alphabet (Google), Amazon (eero), Apple, ASUSTek, Cisco, Comcast, CommScope (ARRIS Solutions, Ruckus Wireless), D-Link, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Belkin), HP Enterprise (HPE) (Aruba Networks), NETGEAR, Samsung, and Ubiquiti Networks. The latest complaints focus on one of the now seven patents-in-campaign, alleging infringement through the provision of Wi-Fi-enabled laptops, tablets and two-in-ones, and desktops that support MIMO and/or MU-MIMO technologies.

The June wave arrives as the prior, 2017 wave of litigation from the same plaintiff comes back to life at the conclusion of a set of inter partes reviews (IPRs) of three patents asserted previously (6,611,231; 7,062,296; 7,729,728). XR Communications asserts four patents (8,289,939; 10,594,376; 10,715,235, as well as the '728 patent) in overlapping sets against the long list of mid-June defendants, targeting various wireless networking capabilities of certain of their devices-including access points, controllers, routers, and streaming devices. Against Dell, HP, and Microsoft, the plaintiff asserts only the '235 patent, with an assertion grid for the whole campaign available on RPX Insight.

Details about XR Communications, the '235 patent, the outcomes from those recently concluded IPRs, and the wider campaign can be read at "Stays Lifted, Wireless Networking Campaign Roars to Life Against Both Existing and New Defendants" (June 2021). The new suits have all been filed in the Western District of Texas, the center of gravity for this campaign, where they have been assigned to District Judge Alan D. Albright. 6/22, Dell, 7/1, HP, Microsoft, Western District of Texas.

