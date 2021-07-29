ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

There are many advantages to the PCT system. For example, an applicant may be able to fast-track examination procedures in the national phase in contracting states that have the PCT-Patent Prosecution Highway agreements or similar arrangements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.