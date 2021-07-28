On July 21, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Integrated Circuits and Products Containing Same (Inv. No. 337-TA-1272).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a June 21, 2021 complaint (see Part I, Part II) filed by MediaTek Inc. of Taiwan and MediaTek USA Inc. of San Jose, California ("MediaTek") alleging a violation of section 337 by NXP Semiconductors N.V. of the Netherlands; NXP USA, Inc. of Austin, Texas; Avnet, Inc. of Phoenix, Arizona; Arrow Electronics, Inc. of Centennial, Colorado; Mouser Electronics, Inc. of Mansfield, Texas; Continental AG of Germany; Continental Automotive GmbH of Germany; Continental Automotive Systems, Inc. of Auburn Hills, Michigan; Robert Bosch GmbH of Germany; and Robert Bosch LLC of Farmington Hills, Michigan (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain integrated circuits and products containing same by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,772,928 ("the '928 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 7,231,474 ("the '474 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 10,264,580 ("the '580 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 10,616,017 ("the '017 patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 10,200,228 ("the '228 patent").

According to the complaint, the '928 patent relates to an improved integrated circuit chip and its interconnection scheme that are capable of reducing voltage drop over the chip; the '474 patent relates to a serial interface for use on integrated circuits, particularly a serial interface for a microprocessor; the '580 patent to a scheme for resource allocation in high-efficiency wireless networks; the '017 patent relates to schemes for modulating encoded bits to symbols in a wireless network; and the '228 patent relates to designs for interleavers in an OFDMA network. The accused products include NXP integrated circuits (e.g., microprocessors, sensors, and microcontrollers), evaluation boards, and reference designs that can be used in a variety of devices that use integrated circuits, such as temperature sensors, entertainment systems, and wireless Wi-Fi 6 chipsets. MediaTek is requesting that the Commission issue limited exclusion orders and permanent cease-and-desist orders directed to Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that ALJ Cameron R. Elliot will preside in the investigation.

