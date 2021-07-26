self

In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, Mintz IP attorneys Drew DeVoogd and Daniel Weinger welcome guest David Duski for the first of a two-part series covering patent trial damages. David is a Director at BDO in its Advisory Practice and leads BDO's National Intellectual Property Consulting Practice. He serves as an expert witness for damages assessments in patent litigation. In Part I, the trio discuss:

Whether we are at the beginning of a trend in large damages verdicts

The impact of litigation financing on patent litigation

Damages cases becoming more of a theme in trials

If implementers factor the cost of litigation into the cost of product development

Risks of taking cases to trial — for patentees and accused infringers

