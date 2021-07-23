United States:
Prosecution Pointer 286
23 July 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
There are many advantages to the PCT system. For example, the
international search report and written opinion contain information
regarding the potential patentability of the disclosed invention,
which can provide insight about how to proceed.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.