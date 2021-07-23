The United States Supreme Court has delivered its decision in U.S. v. Arthrex, which determined whether appointments of administrative patent judges to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) were constitutional.
Jones Day's Matt Johnson and John Evans talk about the background of the Arthrex case, how the decision could affect the way the PTAB operates, and the implications for parties with matters pending.
