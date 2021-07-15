United States:
Prosecution Pointer 285
15 July 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
There are many advantages to the PCT system. For example, if
your international application is in the form prescribed by
the PCT, it cannot be rejected on formal grounds by any PCT
contracting state patent office during the national phase of
processing the application.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Navigating Patent Eligibility In Digital Healthcare
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Digital healthcare technologies are transforming the healthcare industry and quickly changing the way healthcare is delivered. Disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence,...