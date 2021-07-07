In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, attorneys Drew DeVoogd and Dan Weinger break down the recent Supreme Court decision in United States v. Arthrex, where the Court found that the process for hiring administrative patent judges (APJs) violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution. The Court also crafted a new structure for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). As a result, the Arthrex opinion has potentially far-reaching implications - not just for patent law, but also for other administrative agencies. Drew and Dan discuss the following topics in this episode:

The atypical breakdown of concurrences and dissents

Choices the Court could have made but did not

Effects Arthrex may have on government generally and the future of the PTAB

