In this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast, attorneys Drew DeVoogd and Dan Weinger break down the recent Supreme Court decision in United States v. Arthrex, where the Court found that Administrative Patent Judges (APJs) are hired in violation of the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, and crafted a new structure for the PTAB. The Arthrex case has far reaching implications not just in patent law, but across the administrative bodies of the federal government. Drew and Dan discuss the following in this episode:

The atypical breakdown of concurrences and dissents

Choices the Court could have made but did not

Effects Arthrex may have on government generally and the future of the PTAB

Originally published 24 June 2021.

