Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit – a look at recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual property community. In this podcast, Finnegan partners J. Michael Jakes, Kathleen Daley, and Jason Romrell discuss the Supreme Court's decision in the Arthrex case and what the decision means for the patent community.

To listen to the podcast, please click here

