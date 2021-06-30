On June 23, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Capacitive Touch Sensing Systems, Capacitive Touch Sensing Controllers, Microcontrollers With Capacitive Touch Sensing Functionality, and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1267).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a May 24, 2021 complaint filed by Neodron Ltd. of Ireland ("Neodron") alleging a violation of section 337 by STMicroelectronics N.V. of Switzerland; STMicroelectronics, Inc. of Switzerland; STMicroelectronics (North America) Holding, Inc. of Switzerland; Cypress Semiconductor Corp. of San Jose, California; Renesas Electronics Corp. of Japan; Renesas Electronics America Inc. of Milpitas, California; and Renesas Technology America, Inc. of Milpitas, California (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain capacitive touch sensing systems, capacitive touch sensing controllers, and microcontrollers with capacitive touch sensing functionality, and components thereof by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,432,173 ("the '173 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 8,749,251 ("the '251 patent"); U.S. Patent No. 9,372,580 ("the '580 patent"); and U.S. Patent No. 9,024,790 ("the '790 patent").

According to the complaint, the asserted patents are generally directed to capacitive touchsensors. Specifically, the '173 patent relates to advanced techniques for detecting touch input and positioning, the '251 patent relates to improving the functionality of touchsensors by initiating operations based on determining a duration since last touch, the '580 patent relates to advanced techniques for reducing noise and enhancing capacitive touchsensor signals, and the '790 patent relates to advanced techniques for input key disambiguation and biasing. Neodron is requesting that the Commission issue a permanent limited exclusion order and a permanent cease and desist order directed to Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that ALJ Clark S. Cheney will preside in the investigation.