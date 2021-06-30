On June 23, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Power Inverters and Converters, Vehicles Containing the Same, and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1267).

By way of background, this investigation is based on a May 21, 2021 complaint filed by Arigna Technology Limited of Ireland ("Arigna") alleging a violation of section 337 by Volkswagen AG of Germany; Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. of Herndon, Virginia; Audi AG of Germany; Audi of America, LLC of Herndon, Virginia; Bentley Motors Limited of United Kingdom; Bentley Motors, Inc. of Reston, Virginia; Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. of Italy; Automobili Lamborghini America, LLC of Herndon, Virginia; Porsche AG of Germany; Porsche Cars North America, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia; Daimler AG of Germany; Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC of Sandy Springs, Georgia; Bayerische Motoren Werke AG of Germany; BMW of North America, LLC of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey; General Motors Company of Detroit, Michigan; and General Motors LLC of Detroit, Michigan (collectively, "Respondents") in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain power inverters and converters, vehicles containing the same, and components thereof by reason of infringement of certain claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,247,867 ("the '867 patent") and U.S. Patent No. 8,289,082 ("the '082 patent").

According to the complaint, the asserted patents generally relate to novel offset cancellation techniques and trench gate structures for high-voltage current amplifiers and power semiconductors. Specifically, the '867 patent is directed to a semiconductor device with a trench gate structure and trench contact structure that is capable of minimizing a cell size while keeping a low on-resistance. The semiconductor device is used in, for example, the traction inverter of an electric vehicle to take supply voltage from the vehicle's battery and deliver power to the vehicle's wheels. The '082 patent is directed to a current amplifier used in, for example, a vehicle's 48-volt to 12-volt voltage converter to measure current, correct offset, and protect against high and low voltages, reverse polarity, and high temperatures, resulting in higher precision current amplification and less error in the face of rapidly changing common-mode voltages. Arigna is requesting that the Commission issue a permanent limited exclusion order and a permanent cease and desist order directed to Respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that he will preside in the investigation.

