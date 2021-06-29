ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In United States v. Arthrex, the Supreme Court declined to adopt the Federal Circuit's severance of tenure protection for Administrative Patent Judges to cure an Appointments Clause violation, and it instead held that the Director must have discretionary review of Administrative Patent Judge decisions. Finnegan's At the PTAB Blog explains the details of the decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.