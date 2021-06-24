Podcast episode with Milbank partners Allan Marks and David Gindler

Biopharma is on a roll. Biologics and recombinant antibodies have advanced the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Messenger RNA technology – an essential part of the newly developed Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines – promises a new frontier of medical breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and cancer therapeutics. Genetic treatments for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune disorders are leading to new possibilities, built on a network of patents, know-how and collaboration between governments, academic research labs and private companies around the world. How will we manage this accelerating technology? In this episode of the Law, Policy & Markets: Milbank Conversations podcast, Biopharmaceutical Innovation: "Unleashing the Body's Immune System, from mRNA Vaccines to Cancer Cures," Milbank partner David Gindler, head of the Intellectual Property Litigation and Licensing Group, speaks with podcast host Allan Marks about:

biopharmaceuticals, biosimilars and genetic biotech

the technology behind mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

how breakthrough intellectual property is co-developed, shared and protected

drug patents, FDA regulation, consumer protection, equitable access, insurance, antitrust and capital formation

About the Speakers

David Gindler's practice focuses on intellectual property litigation and licensing, with an emphasis in complex patent litigation. While nationally recognized by Chambers USA for his expertise in life sciences matters, Mr. Gindler's work spans a broad array of industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Podcast host Allan Marks is one of the world's leading project finance and corporate lawyers. He advises developers, investors, lenders, and underwriters around the world in the development and financing of complex infrastructure projects, as well as related acquisitions, restructurings and capital markets transactions. Mr. Marks also serves as an Adjunct Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley at both the Law School and the Haas School of Business.

