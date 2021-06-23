ARTICLE

United States: Regional Economic Development In Salt Lake City And Greater Utah, With Special Guest Keith Marmer Of The University Of Utah (Podcast)

This episode is the second in a new podcast series, where we will visit with different leaders striving to grow economic development in their areas or regions of interest. We will be discussing new initiatives, new models, the interest and investment in Technology Parks, Incubators and Accelerators as well as other creative economic development platforms being implemented throughout the country within public and private initiatives.

Today's guest is Keith Marmer, Chief Innovation & Economic Engagement Officer at the University of Utah. The conversation with Keith features a discussion on some new programs and initiatives being implemented in connection with the University of Utah as well as the surrounding Salt Lake City area.

Leading the conversation is Scott Marty, Ph.D., a partner in the firm's Atlanta office. Scott is a registered patent attorney who counsels clients on technology commercialization including all aspects of biotechnology patent prosecution, diligence, patent litigation and licensing.

