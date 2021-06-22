ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Concealing Of "Vital Evidence" Until Weeks Before Trial Justifies Death Penalty Sanctions Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP In this patent infringement action, plaintiff Performance Chemical Company filed a motion for sanctions based on defendant, True Chemical Solutions concealing of evidence until a few weeks before trial.

Supremely Confusing On That Complex Word "A"; Is It Only One Or Is It One Or More? Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP A patent drafter's selection of even the smallest of words, like "a," may have a significant impact on how a claim is construed.

Did AI Patents Help AV/EV-Related Companies Get Acquired By Apple? Foley & Lardner From 2016 to 2020, Apple bought the most AI companies. Of the AI companies Apple acquired during this time, the following appear to provide technology...

Awkwardly Divided Petitions Triggers § 314(a) Denials Jones Day In Fantasia Trading LLC v. Cognipower LLC, IPR2021-00070, Paper 21 (May 20, 2021), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) declined to institute inter partes review (IPR) where ...