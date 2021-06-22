Individuals can anonymously nominate any routine decision of the PTAB or Board for designation as precedential or informative. An individual needs to fill out the form provided on the USPTO website (https://www.uspto.gov/patents/ptab/ptab-decision-nomination) and provide as much identifying information as possible for any nominated decision, and set forth a brief description of the reasons for the requested designation. Individuals nominating a decision may also enter their name and email address.

