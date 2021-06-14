United States:
Prosecution Pointer 280
14 June 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
When there is a change in the real party in interest
after briefs are filed, Appellant(s) must notify the PTAB (Board)
of changes in the real party in interest by filing a communication
indicating the new real party in interest as well as when the
change took effect. The identification of the real party in
interest allows members of the Board to comply with ethics
regulations associated with working in matters in which the member
has a financial interest to avoid any potential conflict of
interest.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
"Death Penalty Sanctions" Granted
Winston & Strawn LLP
On May 20, 2021, Judge Alan Albright issued a written order granting plaintiff Performance Chemical Company's (PCC) Motion for Sanctions...
How Long Does Trademark Registration Last?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
The short answer to this question should be, forever. However, there are various steps one must take (such as meeting renewal deadlines and using the subject mark in commerce)
Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.