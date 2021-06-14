ARTICLE

When there is a change in the real party in interest after briefs are filed, Appellant(s) must notify the PTAB (Board) of changes in the real party in interest by filing a communication indicating the new real party in interest as well as when the change took effect. The identification of the real party in interest allows members of the Board to comply with ethics regulations associated with working in matters in which the member has a financial interest to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

