United States:
Admissibility Of Evidence From Post-Grant Proceedings In District Court Trials
11 June 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Richard S.J. Hung, Alex Yap, and Stephen Liu authored an article
for The Intellectual Property Strategist reviewing recent
decisions where courts are excluding all evidence relating to
post-grant proceeding before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board
(PTAB).
"The general trend among trial courts in the nation's
busiest patent districts is to exclude evidence of post-grant
proceedings to avoid the risk of jury confusion and undue
prejudice," the authors wrote. "Nevertheless, the
discretionary nature of evidentiary rulings and courts'
willingness to entertain exceptions means that parties should still
continue to advocate for the admissibility of such
evidence."
