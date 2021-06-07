ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Trademarks Comparative Guide Obhan & Associates Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Key Aspects Of Non-Disclosure Agreements Usage And Potential Pitfalls Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel Non-disclosure agreements, commonly known as NDAs, are a ubiquitous type of contract in many industries.

"Death Penalty Sanctions" Granted Winston & Strawn LLP On May 20, 2021, Judge Alan Albright issued a written order granting plaintiff Performance Chemical Company's (PCC) Motion for Sanctions...

How Long Does Trademark Registration Last? Klein Moynihan Turco LLP The short answer to this question should be, forever. However, there are various steps one must take (such as meeting renewal deadlines and using the subject mark in commerce)

Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement Berman Fink Van Horn P.C. One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.